Monday Jan. 16
Lebanon News
Jan 15 2017
MP Kanaan says agreement among Christians is an accomplishment that requires following up

publishing date: 15/01/2017 04:36:04
MP Kanaan says agreement among Christians is an accomplishment that requires following up
Change and Reform bloc Secretary MP Ibrahim Kanaan said Sunday that the agreement between Christians is not seasonal, noting that such an agreement is strategic and will remain steady over the decades to come.

In a statement to Voice of Lebanon radio station, Kanaan stated that this agreement is an accomplishment that requires following up so that the principles based on which it was built shall remain the main goals, such as partnership, reform and effective Christian presence, without affecting the other factions. 
