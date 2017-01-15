Syria’s Minister of State for National Reconciliation Affairs Ali Haidar stressed Sunday that any military expert can confirm that the Syrian state cannot shell the Ein Fijeh spring area in Wadi Barada, since such spring cannot be targeted by aircrafts, adding that the government is the affected party from shelling this target.

In a statement to LBCI’s Nharkom Said, Haidar explained that the gunmen ruined the reconciliation agreement, pointing out that “the only choice was to return to military action.”

On Aleppo, he said that every party is held accountable for what happened in the city, noting that the attention was focused on Aleppo “because the UN envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura was planning on imposing a fait accompli and dividing the city.”

The Syrian minister emphasized that if the other party had triumphed in Aleppo, the world would have witnessed more horrific scenes.

Answering a question on whether the war in Syria would end, Haidar said that this decision depends on the states intervening in the Syrian affairs and have an interest in imposing a ceasefire.

“The Americans and Turkish have interests in implementing a ceasefire in Syria,” he stated.