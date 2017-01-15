Thank you!
Monday Jan. 16
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
News Bulletin Reports
23 hours ago
REPORT: Mother beats daughter to death ‘to stop her crying’

publishing date: 15/01/2017 05:50:33
Author:
Bassam Abou Zeid
Bassam Abou Zeid
@BassamAbouZeid
The mother of the child whose body was found Saturday inside a garbage bag and dumped in a waste container in Phelemon Wehbe Street in the Kfarshima region, was arrested Sunday along with three other people, all of whom were identified to be Bangladeshi nationals.

 
Primary information revealed that the mother confessed to "killing her daughter because she was crying non-stop," but investigations remain underway to reveal the full story and to uncover all the criminals.

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
