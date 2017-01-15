REPORT: Mother beats daughter to death ‘to stop her crying’

The mother of the child whose body was found Saturday inside a garbage bag and dumped in a waste container in Phelemon Wehbe Street in the Kfarshima region, was arrested Sunday along with three other people, all of whom were identified to be Bangladeshi nationals.

Primary information revealed that the mother confessed to "killing her daughter because she was crying non-stop," but investigations remain underway to reveal the full story and to uncover all the criminals.