Monday Jan. 16
Lebanon News
Civil society activists launch new campaign to call for social justice

publishing date: 15/01/2017 09:31:46
A number of civil society activists staged a protest at Riad al-Solh square outside the Grand Serail, where they declared that this is the first movement of a series of sit-ins to be held to call for social justice and to fight corruption.

They also raised banners calling for a new electoral law based on proportionality, raising the minimum wage, reducing mobile service costs and improving the internet service, as well as other social demands.
