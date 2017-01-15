Civil society activists launch new campaign to call for social justice

Oman announced on Monday that it
Turkey's parliament has voted in
'Goat yoga' is a thing - and hundreds are lining up for it
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
A number of civil society activists staged a protest at Riad al-Solh square outside the Grand Serail, where they declared that this is the first movement of a series of sit-ins to be held to call for social justice and to fight corruption.
They also raised banners calling for a new electoral law based on proportionality, raising the minimum wage, reducing mobile service costs and improving the internet service, as well as other social demands.