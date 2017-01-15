Thank you!
Monday Jan. 16
Nharkom Said
Lebanon News
14 hours ago
VIDEO: ‘You Stink’ activists stage protest at Beirut airport

publishing date: 15/01/2017 14:05:26
VIDEO: ‘You Stink’ activists stage protest at Beirut airport
“You Stink” campaign staged a protest on Sunday at Beirut International Airport, to denounce the way adopted to deal with the birds issue threatening the civil aviation safety, calling for eliminating the main factor causing this crisis, which is the Costa Brava landfill.

 
The protesters stood across the airport’s arrivals hall and raised banners supporting their demands.

 
 
