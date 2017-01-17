VIDEO: The moment Istanbul Reina nightclub attacker was arrested

A video posted on Twitter showed the moment Istanbul Reina nightclub attacker was arrested by Turkish police forces.

Turkish authorities arrested the gunman who killed 39 people in a mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day.

State-run Anadolu news agency earlier said the alleged attacker, whom it and other media named as Abdulgadir Masharipov, was detained in Istanbul's outlying Esenyurt district.