Thursday Jan. 19
Regional News
Jan 17 2017
VIDEO: The moment Istanbul Reina nightclub attacker was arrested

publishing date: 17/01/2017 05:43:45
VIDEO: The moment Istanbul Reina nightclub attacker was arrested
A video posted on Twitter showed the moment Istanbul Reina nightclub attacker was arrested by Turkish police forces.

Turkish authorities arrested the gunman who killed 39 people in a mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day.

 

State-run Anadolu news agency earlier said the alleged attacker, whom it and other media named as Abdulgadir Masharipov, was detained in Istanbul's outlying Esenyurt district.

 
