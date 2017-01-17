Thank you!
Thursday Jan. 19
Lebanon News
Jan 17 2017
Aoun meets with STL president, calls for hastening issuance of verdicts

publishing date: 17/01/2017 06:25:05
Aoun meets with STL president, calls for hastening issuance of verdicts
President Michel Aoun met Tuesday with the President of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon Judge Ivana Hrdličková at the Baabda Palace, where he expressed hope that “the verdicts will be issued soon,” adding that “delayed justice is not justice.”

He also called for more financial and administrative transparency concerning the tribunal’s work; especially that Lebanon is contributing to half of the budget dedicated to the STL.

 

For her part, Judge Hrdličková congratulated Aoun on his election as president, noting that this is her first meeting with the president after the elections.

 

She also briefed him on the work of the tribunal and the cooperation with Lebanon, mainly on the financial and administrative levels.
