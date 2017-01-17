Thank you!
Lebanon News
Jan 17 2017
Four witnesses give testimonies in NSSF fraud and embezzlement case

publishing date: 17/01/2017 06:34:58
Four witnesses give testimonies in NSSF fraud and embezzlement case
Beirut First Investigative Judge Ghassan Oueidat continued Tuesday his investigations in the case of embezzlement of public funds from the National Social Security Fund, where he listened to the testimonies of four witnesses.

Defendant Samir Aoun did not attend the hearing session. It was revealed that he was not summoned, forcing the concerned parties to summon him to another session to be set on a later date.
