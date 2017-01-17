REPORT: President Aoun meets with diplomatic corps, says regional wars must end

President Michel Aoun stressed that the international policies have dragged the region into its current status, adding that ending the wars have become an urgent need, “because these wars have started burning their makers.”

During his meeting with members from the diplomatic corps at the Baabda Palace, Aoun stressed that his will is to ensure security, political and financial stability, where the Lebanese community stands as a living model for coexistence, adding that the electoral law based on proportionality guarantees fair representation.

“What was described as Arab Spring has changed the abolishment of the civilizations’ landmarks and the execution of innocents, which became the Arab Hell, rather than Arab Spring,” he stated.

The president pointed out that Israel has been taking advantage of the world’s preoccupation with the regional crises to persist in robbing the rights of the Palestinians and to infringe the sovereignty of its neighboring countries to impose a fait accompli.

“We call upon your states to assume their responsibilities in the issue of the Syrian refugees, because the repercussions of the displacement threaten the stability of all countries,” he added.

For his part, Papal Ambassador Gabriele Caccia expressed gratitude towards the Lebanese authorities for bearing the heavy burden of the large number of refugees, noting that he shares the relief felt by the Lebanese people after the election of a new president and the formation of a new cabinet, which has restored normal life.

“The election of Aoun as president has put an end to a vacuum that had hindered the relations between Lebanon and the friend states,” he said, praising the work of the security forces who were able to provide security and stability amid the troubled regional situation.