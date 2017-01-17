Woman plotting to assassinate army intelligence member arrested

The Directorate General of General Security arrested a Syrian woman identified as B. F. on charges of belonging to a terrorist organization.

Following interrogations, the woman confessed to belonging to a terror group along with other women, whom she encouraged to leave to Syria and join the group’s ranks. She also admitted to being in contact with terrorists located in Syria, and cooperating with terrorists including the fugitives Ch. M. and his wife G. A. A., as well as to collecting funds to buy guns, grenades and explosive belts.

She also admitted to plotting with another women identified as G. W. A. to assassinate a member of the army intelligence with a gun.

As the interrogations ended, she was referred to the concerned judiciary, while work is underway to arrest those involved in her plots.