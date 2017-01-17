Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Jan. 19
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Ahmar Bel Khat...
06:30
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
Menu
Lebanon News
Jan 17 2017
 shares
 shares

Woman plotting to assassinate army intelligence member arrested

publishing date: 17/01/2017 07:31:57
episodes
Woman plotting to assassinate army intelligence member arrested
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The Directorate General of General Security arrested a Syrian woman identified as B. F. on charges of belonging to a terrorist organization.

advertisement

Following interrogations, the woman confessed to belonging to a terror group along with other women, whom she encouraged to leave to Syria and join the group’s ranks. She also admitted to being in contact with terrorists located in Syria, and cooperating with terrorists including the fugitives Ch. M. and his wife G. A. A., as well as to collecting funds to buy guns, grenades and explosive belts.

 

She also admitted to plotting with another women identified as G. W. A. to assassinate a member of the army intelligence with a gun.

 

As the interrogations ended, she was referred to the concerned judiciary, while work is underway to arrest those involved in her plots.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact