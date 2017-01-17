Thank you!
Thursday Jan. 19
Lebanon News
Jan 17 2017
Families receive personal items of Reina nightclub attack victims

publishing date: 17/01/2017 08:00:17
Families receive personal items of Reina nightclub attack victims
Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil received Tuesday the families of the victims who were killed in the attack that targeted Reina nightclub in Istanbul on New Year’s Day, along with a number of survivors, in the presence of chairman of the high relief commission Maj. Gen. Mohammad Kheir, the Ministry’s Secretary General Ambassador Wafiq Rheimi, Ambassador Mira Daher and Consul General to Istanbul Hani Chmeitly.

advertisement

Minister Bassil reiterated his condolences for the victims’ families, received briefings on the situations of the injured and listened to the testimonies of the survivors and all the legal details related to the case.

 

For their part, the families expressed gratitude to the minister for the efforts he deployed by following up on and directly supervising the procedures and measures implemented during the course of the painful event.

 

Following the meeting, Consul General Chmeitly handed over to the families the clothes and personal items belonging to the victims, and which were collected by the Consulate General in Istanbul during the days that followed the incident from the counterterrorism forces under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor in Istanbul.
