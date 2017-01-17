Thank you!
Thursday Jan. 19
Lebanon News
Jan 17 2017
Hezbollah finds crashed Israeli drone-source

publishing date: 17/01/2017 08:04:09
Hezbollah has located an Israeli drone that crashed in Lebanese territory and has taken it to a secure location for inspection, a source in Hezbollah said on Tuesday.

 

The Israeli military said that the drone had come down in Lebanese territory on Monday near the border with Israel, identifying the drone as a "tactical Skylark UAV".

 

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shi'ite group, has fought numerous conflicts with Israel. Their most serious flare-up in recent years was in 2015 when Hezbollah guerrillas killed two Israeli troops in retaliation for a deadly air strike in Syria.

 
REUTERS
