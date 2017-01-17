Thank you!
Thursday Jan. 19
Jan 17 2017
Beirut southern suburbs’ Union of Municipalities calls for opening Costa Brava landfill permanently

Beirut southern suburbs’ Union of Municipalities calls for opening Costa Brava landfill permanently
The Union of Municipalities of Beirut southern suburbs challenged the decision issued by a judge on Monday calling to permanently reopen the Costa Brava landfill.

For their part, the plaintiffs in the Costa Brava case noted that they received a copy of the verdicts suitable for implementation, adding that challenging the decision will not obstruct the landfill’s closure on the 24th of February.
