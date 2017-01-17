Thank you!
Thursday Jan. 19
Jan 17 2017
REPORT: MP Kanaan says will try all means to reach a budget

publishing date: 17/01/2017 08:07:00
Change and Reform bloc Secretary MP Ibrahim Kanaan stressed Tuesday that he will try all means under the ceiling of the Constitution and the law in order to reach a budget.

 
Following the meeting of the Finance and Budget Committee, Kanaan said that budgets that “come and go without supervision and auditing are useless,” noting that they are currently working on reaching a general budget that includes reform.

 

He stressed that any solution in this matter must respect the Constitution and the law.

 
 
