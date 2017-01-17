Loyalty to the Resistance bloc calls for adopting proportionality in new electoral law

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah stressed their rejection to the 1960s electoral law, calling for passing a new electoral law as pledged by the new government in its policy statement.

“Breaching a vow affects the trust in the cabinet,” he said.

Following the parliamentary bloc’s weekly meeting, Fadlallah called for adopting proportionality as a formula that guarantees fair representation and real partnership.

On another note, Fadlallah noted that Bahrain committed a crime of hatred by executing three young men without justification.