Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Jan. 19
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Ahmar Bel Khat...
06:30
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
Menu
Lebanon News
Jan 17 2017
 shares
 shares

Minister Riachi from Serail: Hariri insisting on passing new electoral law

publishing date: 17/01/2017 10:58:36
episodes
Minister Riachi from Serail: Hariri insisting on passing new electoral law
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Information Minister Melhem Riachi stressed that Prime Minister Saad Hariri is insisting on reaching a new electoral law based on which the parliamentary elections must be held on time.

advertisement

Commenting on reports suggesting the possibility that the Information Ministry offers assistance to the Lebanese newspapers, Riachi said after meeting with Hariri at the Grand Serail, Riachi said that the image will be clearer over the ten upcoming days, adding that it will be a comprehensive plan aiming at supporting the media sector.

 

He explained that should it be impossible to provide the newspapers with financial assistance, indirect help will be guaranteed, such as exempting them from some tax fees and custom fees.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact