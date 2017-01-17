Minister Riachi from Serail: Hariri insisting on passing new electoral law

Information Minister Melhem Riachi stressed that Prime Minister Saad Hariri is insisting on reaching a new electoral law based on which the parliamentary elections must be held on time.

Commenting on reports suggesting the possibility that the Information Ministry offers assistance to the Lebanese newspapers, Riachi said after meeting with Hariri at the Grand Serail, Riachi said that the image will be clearer over the ten upcoming days, adding that it will be a comprehensive plan aiming at supporting the media sector.

He explained that should it be impossible to provide the newspapers with financial assistance, indirect help will be guaranteed, such as exempting them from some tax fees and custom fees.