Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Jan. 19
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Ahmar Bel Khat...
06:30
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
Menu
Regional News
Jan 17 2017
 shares
 shares

Iran says it is against US presence in Syria talks in Astana

publishing date: 17/01/2017 11:10:45
episodes
Iran says it is against US presence in Syria talks in Astana
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Iran opposes a US presence in peace talks on the Syria conflict that are planned for Jan. 23 in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Tasnim news agency quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying on Tuesday.

 

Answering a question about Iran's stance over possible US involvement, Zarif said: "We have not invited them, and we are against their presence."

 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday he thought it was right to invite the Trump administration to peace talks on the Syria. 

 
advertisement

 
REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact