Thursday Jan. 19
Lebanon News
Jan 17 2017
Bassil: We reject parliament’s term extension and adoption of 1960s law

publishing date: 17/01/2017 12:03:21
Bassil: We reject parliament’s term extension and adoption of 1960s law
Free Patriotic Movement chief Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil stressed their rejection to a third term extension for the parliament and to the adoption of the 1960s electoral law, adding that the FPM and the Lebanese Forces have agreed to stand together during the elections.

Following the Change and Reform bloc’s weekly meeting, Bassil said they will work on strengthening the country rather than weakening it.
