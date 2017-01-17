Bassil: We reject parliament’s term extension and adoption of 1960s law

At least 38 firefighters were injured when a blazing high-rise building
North Lebanon Governor Ramzi Nohra issued
A South African tour guide working at a crocodile
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
Free Patriotic Movement chief Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil stressed their rejection to a third term extension for the parliament and to the adoption of the 1960s electoral law, adding that the FPM and the Lebanese Forces have agreed to stand together during the elections.
Following the Change and Reform bloc’s weekly meeting, Bassil said they will work on strengthening the country rather than weakening it.