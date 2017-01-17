Thank you!
Thursday Jan. 19
Lebanon News
Jan 17 2017
Hariri chairs meeting at Grand Serail to discuss development of airport services

publishing date: 17/01/2017 12:19:21
Hariri chairs meeting at Grand Serail to discuss development of airport services
A meeting was held Tuesday at the Grand Serail, chaired by Prime Minister Saad Hariri and attended by Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mshnouq, Public Works and Transportation Minister Youssef Finianos, head of Airport Security Apparatus George Doumit, Cabinet’s Secretary General Fouad Fleifel, General Director of Electricite Du Liban Kamal Hayek, as well as other officials.

The meeting was dedicated to discussing the issue of developing and improving the airport services on all levels.
