Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Jan. 19
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Ahmar Bel Khat...
06:30
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Jan 17 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Logistical items requiring following up in new electoral law

publishing date: 17/01/2017 14:54:09
episodes
Author:
Raneem Bou Khzam
Raneem Bou Khzam
@RaneemBouKhzam
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

While discussions are underway to find a new electoral law, there are a number of logistical items that need following up.

 
advertisement

The most important item is the one pertaining to the people with special needs that includes obligations that the state must attend to help the voters, such as the locations of the voting centers.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact