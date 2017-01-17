Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Jan. 19
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Ahmar Bel Khat...
06:30
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Jan 17 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: 1960s law: Who benefits and who loses from it?

publishing date: 17/01/2017 15:01:49
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The 1960s electoral law, which was amended in Doha, adopts a majoritarian electoral system, meaning that the candidate who receives the largest number of votes wins, even if he wins by one vote.

advertisement

And since proportionality is not assumed in this law, the voter has the right to cross off names from an electoral list, or add names from another list.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact