REPORT: Waste crisis back to square one

Former Minister Wiam Wahhab continued the exchange of accusations against MP Walid Jumblatt over the recently recurrent waste crisis.

The accusation pertaining to moving the Costa Brava landfill to Siblin is categorically rejected by the Progressive Socialist Party. In this context, PSP MP Alaeddine Terro said that should Jumblatt wanted to establish a landfill in Siblin, he would have done it when waste solution plans were being proposed.

