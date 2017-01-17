Thank you!
Thursday Jan. 19
News Bulletin Reports
Jan 17 2017
REPORT: Waste crisis back to square one

publishing date: 17/01/2017 15:15:07
Former Minister Wiam Wahhab continued the exchange of accusations against MP Walid Jumblatt over the recently recurrent waste crisis.

The accusation pertaining to moving the Costa Brava landfill to Siblin is categorically rejected by the Progressive Socialist Party. In this context, PSP MP Alaeddine Terro said that should Jumblatt wanted to establish a landfill in Siblin, he would have done it when waste solution plans were being proposed.

 
 

