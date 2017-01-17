Thank you!
Jan 17 2017
REPORT: Iraqi Kurdistan hospital offers aerobics for cancer patients

publishing date: 17/01/2017 15:33:10
A group of women gather three days a week at a sport center in the Kurdish city of Sulaimani in Iraqi Kurdistan for aerobic classes.

The aim is not to shed extra weight but to reduce the effects of radiotherapy, high dose chemotherapy and ease cancer-related fatigue.

 

The exercise is part of a rehabilitation treatment program designed for female cancer patients at Hiwa Cancer Hospital, Kurdistan’s only specialized cancer hospital.

 

The women that come to the center have undergone chemotherapy, had breasts removed and suffered from long-lasting tiredness and psychological distress caused by cancer and the effects of cancer treatments.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
