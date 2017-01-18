بالصورة - لمن قال أوباما "أحبكِ"؟

هنأ الرئيس الأميركي باراك أوباما زوجته ميشيل بمناسبة الاحتفال بعيد ميلادها الـ53 بتغريدة على حسابه على تويتر أثنى فيها على كامل الدعم الذي قدمته له مختتما تغريدته بـ "أحبك".

وقد احتفلت السيدة الأولى بعيد ميلادها، ليكون الاحتفال الأخير قبل 3 أيام من رحيل الرئيس باراك أوباما من البيت الأبيض.

وقال الرئيس الأميركي في تغريدته:"للفتاة التي تنحدر من الجانب الجنوبي والتي تولت دورا لم تنشده، واصطنعته لنفسها: عيد ميلاد سعيد ميشيل، أنا أحبك!"

To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you. pic.twitter.com/lvjfx418hn