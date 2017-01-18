شكراً
الخميس 19 كانون الثاني
أخبار دولية
18 كانون الثاني 2017
بالصورة - لمن قال أوباما "أحبكِ"؟

بالصورة - لمن قال أوباما &quot;أحبكِ&quot;؟
هنأ الرئيس الأميركي باراك أوباما زوجته ميشيل بمناسبة الاحتفال بعيد ميلادها الـ53 بتغريدة على حسابه على تويتر أثنى فيها على كامل الدعم الذي قدمته له مختتما تغريدته بـ "أحبك".
 
وقد احتفلت السيدة الأولى بعيد ميلادها، ليكون الاحتفال الأخير قبل 3 أيام من رحيل الرئيس باراك أوباما من البيت الأبيض.
الإعلان

 
وقال الرئيس الأميركي في تغريدته:"للفتاة التي تنحدر من الجانب الجنوبي والتي تولت دورا لم تنشده، واصطنعته لنفسها: عيد ميلاد سعيد ميشيل، أنا أحبك!" 
 
