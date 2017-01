President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday received on Wednesday at the Baabda Presidential Palace a “Democratic Gathering” delegation formed of MP Ghazi Aridi, former Minister Wael Abou Faour, MP Alaadin Terro, MP Akram Chehayeb and MP Henri Helo.

advertisement

Following the meeting, Aridi said “that the Progressive Socialist Party wants to discuss the electoral law based on unified standards.”

“If the standards are to adopt proper representation, we voice hope that the opinion of the Druze community is taken into consideration,” he added.