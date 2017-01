The parliament held on Wednesday ​a legislative session after quorum was met with 65 lawmakers, in a meeting that was chaired by Speaker Nabih Berri.



The MPs started the session by observing a moment of silence to honor the late MP Bader Wannous. During the session, the parliament approved 19 bills during its morning session.



Meanwhile, Kataeb party leader MP Sami Gemayel urged Berri to include the drafting of a new vote law on the session’s agenda.

For his part, former Prime Minister Najib Mikati alerted the Parliament about the imminent end of Banque du Liban Governor Riyad Salameh’s mandate.

He warned about the danger that might be generated in case of the vacuum in this post.



Meanwhile, former Minister Boutros Harb urged the cabinet to prepare a new vote law.



This as MP Ali Ammar tackled the file of the illegal internet, dubbing it as a “scandal and a crime.”