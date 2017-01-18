Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Jan. 19
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Ahmar Bel Khat...
06:30
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
Menu
Regional News
23 hours ago
 shares
 shares

Suicide blast kills more than 40 in northern Mali military camp

publishing date: 18/01/2017 06:54:49
episodes
Suicide blast kills more than 40 in northern Mali military camp
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter
Militants killed at least 42 people and wounded more than 100 others when they detonated an explosives-laden vehicle inside a military camp in Mali's northern city of Gao on Wednesday, the deadliest suicide bomb attack in the country's history.
advertisement

 
The attack struck at the heart of still fragile efforts by the government and rival armed groups to work together to quell the violence that has plagued the restive desert north for years.
 
The bombers forced their way into the camp shortly before 9 a.m. (0900 GMT), running over several people before blowing up the vehicle just as 600 soldiers were assembling, said Radhia Achouri, a spokeswoman Mali's U.N. peacekeeping force MINUSMA.
 
A Reuters reporter at the site soon after the blast saw dozens of bodies lying on the ground alongside the wounded as ambulances rushed to the camp and helicopters circled overhead.
 
"I've just left the hospital where there were bodies ripped to pieces and wounded piled up," said Gao resident Kader Toure.
 
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita declared three days of national mourning.
 
State media put the death toll at 47, including five suicide bombers, and army spokesman Diarran Kone said that 115 people were also wounded.
           
"SYMBOLIC ATTACK"
 
The camp housed government soldiers and members of rival armed groups who were due soon to begin conducting joint patrols under a U.N.-brokered peace deal aimed at easing local tensions so the government could focus on fighting Islamist militants.
 
A French-led military intervention in 2013 drove back insurgent groups, some with links to al Qaeda, that had seized northern Mali a year earlier.
 
But Islamist militants still operate in the region and conduct frequent attacks.
 
"The significance of this attack is that it strikes at the very heart of the Algiers peace agreement," said Sean Smith, a West Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, referring to the U.N.-brokered accord.
 
French interior minister Bruno Le Roux described the blast as a "highly symbolic attack" in an area visited only days ago by President Francois Hollande.
 
"This attack does fit into the idea that Islamists would attack anyone who works with the government," a diplomat told Reuters.
 
Gao is a dusty town of 50,000 people on the banks of the Niger river. The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali is the world's most dangerous, and its offices in Gao were flattened by a truck bomb in December.
 
In addition to the 13,000-strong U.N. force, France also has troops in the region.
 
Before Wednesday's blast, the worst militant attack on the former French colony was a November 2015 assault by jihadist gunmen on a Radisson hotel in the capital, Bamako, in which 20 people were killed.
 
 
 
REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact