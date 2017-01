Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea praised on Wednesday the memorandum of understanding his party had reached with the Free Patriotic Movement one year ago, saying it safeguarded Lebanon from the unknown.

Geagea said that the memorandum of understanding must be completed with the drafting of a new electoral law that reflects the true partnership and apt political representation.

Geagea said in a televised address that the “historic” Maarab agreement was rooted in the LF fear of the extensive vacuum that crippled the state and threatened the rest of the Constitutional institutions.

"The unity between the LF and the FPM led to a new scene in Lebanon that we are keen to reinforce," he concluded by saying.