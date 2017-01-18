شابة تكشف سرّ جسدها المثير في البيكيني

إعتزال حامل لقب ستار أكاديمي
محبو الشحرورة تفاجأوا بما سمعوه
الالات التي تصدر أصوات طيور لابعاد النورس من المطار لا تزال مدار أخذ ورد
المجلس النيابي يستانف جلساته التشريعية
قامت مدونة الموضة أنا فيكتوريا بنشر صورة على صفحتها على موقع التواصل الإجتماعي إنستغرام لتبرهن للآخرين أن جسدها مختلفاً عما يبدو في الصور التي تنشرها.
وقامت أنا بنشر الصورة لتشارك بحملة بدأت على مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي لكشف "الحقيقة" وراء الصور الجذابة لأجسام الفتيات والتي تخلو من كل عيب.
وتضمّنت الصورة الجريئة صورتين لأنا في البيكيني وظهر جسدها ممتلئًا في الصورة الثانية. وأرفقت أنا الصورة بتعليقٍ قالت فيه إن الزاوية التي تؤخذ من خلالها الصورة تعطي الجسد شكلاً جميلاً، كما دعت كل الفتيات لتقبّل العيوب الموجودة في أجسادهن.
كذلك، نشرت العديد من الفتيات صورًا لهن للمشاركة في الحملة وللتأكيد أن ليس لديهن أجسامًا مثالية تخلو من الشوائب.
Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don't change your worth ❤️ I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn't see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I'm getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren't going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal "flaws"? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it's happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body I will fuel it I will challenge it AND I will love it 💗💗💗 If you're following my page, you're a part of helping me spread this message and creating this movement - thank you. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides
A photo posted by Snapchat: AnnaVictoriaFit (@annavictoria) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:12pm PST
Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don't change your worth ❤️ I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn't see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I'm getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren't going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal "flaws"? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it's happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body I will fuel it I will challenge it AND I will love it 💗💗💗 If you're following my page, you're a part of helping me spread this message and creating this movement - thank you. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides
A photo posted by Snapchat: AnnaVictoriaFit (@annavictoria) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:12pm PST