Thursday Jan. 19
Amir El Leil
05:30
Amir El Leil
News Bulletin Reports
19 hours ago
REPORT: PM Hariri says government's priority is to hold parliamentary polls

publishing date: 18/01/2017 11:15:56
Nada Andraos
Prime Minister Saad Hariri presided on Wednesday a Cabinet session at the Grand Serail, during which he stressed that the government's “top priority” is the holding of parliamentary polls.
 
“All political forces are concerned with realizing this approach, as much as they are concerned with agreeing on a new electoral law based on unified standards that ensure fair representation,” Hariri said.
 
He also hailed President Michel Aoun's statement before the diplomatic corps.
 
For his part, Minister of Interior Nouhad Machnouq said that the parliamentary polls will be held on their due times "unless a new vote law was approved."
 
After the session, Minister of Information Melhem Riachi announced that the issue of amending the Lebanese Petroleum Administration's financial system was adjourned to the next session.
 
The session had 32 items on its agenda.
 
 
 
To watch the full report, please click on the video above.
