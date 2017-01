advertisement

Israeli bulldozers on Wednesday completed an operation to demolish homes that a court ruled were built illegally in a Bedouin village in southern Israel, where an Arab Israeli and a police officer were killed earlier in violence that erupted when forces entered the area.A police spokeswoman said an Arab, a local teacher whom she identified as a member of the Islamic Movement in Israel, deliberately rammed his car into a group of policemen, killing the officer, and was shot dead.A relative of the alleged assailant said he had not intended to attack police and was killed in cold blood. An Israeli human rights activist who said she witnessed the incident told the YNet news site the driver was not heading towards police when he was shot and lost control of his vehicle after being hit.The violence took place in the village of Umm al-Hiran, home to several hundred Bedouin whose dwellings were slated for destruction to make way for a new Israeli town.