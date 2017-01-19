Avalanche hits Italy hotel, many feared dead or injured

An avalanche hit a small hotel in the mountains of central Italy overnight after a series of strong earthquakes in the area, and up to 30 people might be buried under the snow, officials said on Wednesday.

"Around 30 people are unaccounted for, between guests and workers at the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola," Fabrizio Curcio, head of Italy's civil protection department, was quoted as saying by Italian media.

Other officials said it was too early to say if anyone might have died, with the rescue operation hampered by up to 5 meters (16.4 ft) of snow which has fallen on the Gran Sasso mountain range in the central Abruzzo region in recent days.

"We're dropping our rescue units down by helicopter and they are starting to dig," said Luca Cari, spokesman for the national fire brigades.

Italian media earlier reported that "many dead" had been found inside the hotel. However officials in the area denied the report.