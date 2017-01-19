Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Jan. 19
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Amir El Leil
05:30
Amir El Leil
Menu
Regional News
1 hour ago
 shares
 shares

[PHOTOS] At least 38 firefighters hurt as blazing Tehran building collapses -Iranian state TV

publishing date: 19/01/2017 04:52:45
episodes
[PHOTOS] At least 38 firefighters hurt as blazing Tehran building collapses -Iranian state TV
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter
At least 38 firefighters were injured when a blazing high-rise building in Tehran collapsed, state television reported on Thursday.

 

Everyone had been evacuated from the building, state TV said, but firefighters were still trying to control the blaze and police have cordoned off the area.

 

Rescue teams were at the scene, state TV said.

 

"The building is one of the oldest buildings in Tehran. The Plasco building is a very old building in southern Tehran. It is mostly a commercial building," state TV said, referring to the Plasco Building, which is more than 50 years old.

 

"At least 38 people were injured and hospitalized but most of them have been discharged."

 

"The flames could be seen kilometers away from the old building ... but most of the residents and shopkeepers in the building have been evacuated," the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

 

"The fire started around 8 a.m. (0430 GMT) local time when many shopkeepers were not inside the building," it said.

 

advertisement

 
REUTERS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact