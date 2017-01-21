REPORT: Democratic Gathering delegation meets with Berri in Ain al-Tineh

Lebanese citizen identified as T. Gh.
Yemeni army forces backed by Gulf Arabs fought their way into the Red Sea coast
The video shows the beast paddling just inches away from the duck
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
The delegation of the Democratic Gathering continued its tour on the political factions to discuss the issue of the electoral law, where they met on Saturday with Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh.
In this regard, MP Marwan Hamadeh noted following the meeting, that they are a part of any national solution, calling for including all the factions in representation criteria.