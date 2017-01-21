Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Monday Jan. 23
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Bte7la ElHayet
11:30
Bte7la ElHayet
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Jan 21 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Democratic Gathering delegation meets with Berri in Ain al-Tineh

publishing date: 21/01/2017 10:43:26
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The delegation of the Democratic Gathering continued its tour on the political factions to discuss the issue of the electoral law, where they met on Saturday with Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh.

 
advertisement

In this regard, MP Marwan Hamadeh noted following the meeting, that they are a part of any national solution, calling for including all the factions in representation criteria.

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact