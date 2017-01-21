Thank you!
Monday Jan. 23
Regional News
Jan 21 2017
REPORT: Russia says airstrikes hit IS targets in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province

publishing date: 21/01/2017 12:46:50
Six Russian warplanes carried out airstrikes on Islamic State targets in Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor on Saturday, RIA news agency quoted the Russian defense ministry as saying.

 

The ministry added that the planes flew from Russian territory and returned after the strikes, RIA said.

 
REUTERS
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
