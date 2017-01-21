Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Monday Jan. 23
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Bte7la ElHayet
11:30
Bte7la ElHayet
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Jan 21 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Touristic village planned on Lebanon’s highest peak raises objection

publishing date: 21/01/2017 15:24:04
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

In the region of Bekaasafrine in the district of Donnieh, which overlooks the most beautiful beach extending from Anfeh all the way to Tartous and Latakiah in Syria, a plan to build a touristic village has been set by Realis Development Company.

 
advertisement

The resort is located on an altitude of 2400 meters above sea level, below the Qornet Sawda peak by just 688 meters, and is expected to cover a space of 420 thousand square meters.

Qornet al-Sawda is the highest peak in the Middle East and is considered the main reserve for underground water in Lebanon.

 

Consequently, civil society groups launched a petition, intending to collect 10 thousand signatures in order to prevent the project from taking place.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above

 
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact