REPORT: Touristic village planned on Lebanon’s highest peak raises objection

In the region of Bekaasafrine in the district of Donnieh, which overlooks the most beautiful beach extending from Anfeh all the way to Tartous and Latakiah in Syria, a plan to build a touristic village has been set by Realis Development Company.

The resort is located on an altitude of 2400 meters above sea level, below the Qornet Sawda peak by just 688 meters, and is expected to cover a space of 420 thousand square meters.

Qornet al-Sawda is the highest peak in the Middle East and is considered the main reserve for underground water in Lebanon.

Consequently, civil society groups launched a petition, intending to collect 10 thousand signatures in order to prevent the project from taking place.

