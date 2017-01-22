REPORT: Suicide attack foiled in coffee shop in Hamra-LAF

The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) Orientation Directorate issued a statement in which it stated that "in a joint mission in coordination with the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces (ISF), a task force from the Intelligence Directorate managed to foil a terrorist suicide attack at 10.30 last night in Costa Coffee in Hamra Street.”

The statement added that the operation led to the capture of the would-be suicide bomber, identified as Omar Hassan Al Assi (born in 1992).

The army also noted that Al Assi partook in the Abra clashes in June 2013.

The ID card of the would-be suicide bomber was found with him along with a suicide vest, which the task force successfully detonated.



“The terrorist tried to force his entry in to above mentioned coffee shop and got into a fist fight with the military force, during which he was wounded and taken to hospital for treatment, the statement added.

This as sources told LBCI that the LAF raided the house of the would-be suicide bomber and seized his computer and cellphone.

