Change and Reform bloc MP Ibrahim Kanaan said on Sunday that the vote law is a “mandatory corridor” for restoring trust in the Lebanese state.



Kanaan’s comments were made during an interview with Nharkom Said TV show whereby he noted that the current representation according to the applied vote law is unjust for all Lebanese people and not only for a certain sect.

Kanaan also noted that there are no disputes among the Christians over the drafting of a new electoral law, adding that this issue must be finilised within the next two weeks.