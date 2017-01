A photo of the would-be suicide bomber Omar Al-Assi who was arrested on Sunday minutes before blowing himself up inside a coffee shop in a busy Hamra street circulated on the social media platforms.



The photo showed Al-Assi in the hospital and MP Bahia Hariri visiting him.

advertisement

It later appeared that the photo dates back to 2013 when Al-Assi was injured during the clashes that took place between supporters of Salafist cleric Ahmad Al-Assir and Saraya al-Mokawama.

MP Hariri was then visiting the injured and the wounded in the hospitals.