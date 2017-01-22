شكراً
x
نقدم لكم آخر الاخبار والبرامج
الإثنين 23 كانون الثاني
Live
البث الحي
الدخول
التسجيل
البث الحي
بتحلى الحياة
11:30
بتحلى الحياة
القائمة
منوعات
22 كانون الثاني 2017
 مشاركة
 مشاركة

بالفيديو: الرقصة الأولى لترامب مع زوجته بعد تنصيبه تثير موجة من الانتقادات

publishing date: 22/01/2017 07:03:52
episodes
بالفيديو: الرقصة الأولى لترامب مع زوجته بعد تنصيبه تثير موجة من الانتقادات
الإعلان
اشترك في النشرة الالكترونية المجانية
بعد تنصيبه رئيسًا للولايات المتحدّة، احتفل دونالد ترامب مع زوجته ميلانيا ترامب على المسرح أمام الحضور.
وقد انتشر فيديو على الانترنت ظهر فيه الرئيس الأميركي وهو يرقص مع السيّدة الأولى الرقصة الأولى بعد التنصيب.
الإعلان

وكان مؤيدو ترامب يتوقون إلى رؤية مهاراته في الرقص لأنّه نادرًا ما شوهد يرقص من قبل.
وأثناء الرقصة، انهالات التعليقات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، كانت بأغلبيتها منتقدة للرئيس الأميركي وزوجته.
 
 
 
 
 
*حفاظاً على حقوق الملكية الفكرية يرجى عدم نسخ ما يزيد عن 20 في المئة من مضمون الخبر مع ذكر اسم موقع الـ LBCI الالكتروني وارفاقه برابط الخبر Hyperlink تحت طائلة الملاحقة القانونية
عرض المزيد
النشرة الإلكترونية
إشترك بالنشرة الإلكترونية لمتابعة ابرز التقارير المحلية والاقليمية والدولية
ارسل لنا صورة أو فيديو
شاركنا في صناعة الخبر عبر ارسال الصور و اشرطة الفيديو
تطبيقاتنا
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact