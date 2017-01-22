بالفيديو: الرقصة الأولى لترامب مع زوجته بعد تنصيبه تثير موجة من الانتقادات

بعد تنصيبه رئيسًا للولايات المتحدّة، احتفل دونالد ترامب مع زوجته ميلانيا ترامب على المسرح أمام الحضور.

وقد انتشر فيديو على الانترنت ظهر فيه الرئيس الأميركي وهو يرقص مع السيّدة الأولى الرقصة الأولى بعد التنصيب.

وكان مؤيدو ترامب يتوقون إلى رؤية مهاراته في الرقص لأنّه نادرًا ما شوهد يرقص من قبل.

وأثناء الرقصة، انهالات التعليقات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، كانت بأغلبيتها منتقدة للرئيس الأميركي وزوجته.

The guy you voted for who said he would work FOR YOU is dancing to "my way" - YA GOT SCAMMED. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2017

To all the Trump-loving neo-Nazis who have longed to see Adolph slow dance with Eva, witness Trump and wife Melania's #FirstDance to My Way. — Bill Madden (@activist360) January 21, 2017