President Michel Aoun praised on Sunday the security operation carried out by the Intelligence Branch and the Lebanese army on Saturday night and led to the arrest of a suicide bomber minutes before blowing himself up.

This as Aoun personally followed up on the operation and was briefed about all its details.Lebanese security forces foiled anat a cafe in Beirut's busy al-Hamra district late on Saturday.The suspected bomber was stopped while wearing an explosive vest as he attempted to enter the cafe and before he was able to detonate it, the source said, adding that he was injured during his arrest and taken to hospital.