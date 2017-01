advertisement

The Lebanese Armed Forces Orientation Directorate issued on Sunday a statement saying that the explosive belt of the arrested would be suicide bomber Omar Al Assi contained eight kilograms of explosive materials, as well as a quantity of iron balls, with the aim of causing as many victims as possible.The statement added that the army searched the building in which the terrorist Omar Hassan Al Assi lived in Sidon, arresting four suspects.The interrogation of detainees was launched under the supervision of the concerned authorities.