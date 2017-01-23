Thank you!
Monday Jan. 23
Regional News
Turkish military says killed 65 Islamic State militants in Syria

publishing date: 23/01/2017 04:26:40
Sixty-five Islamic State militants were killed in operations by the Turkish army in support of rebels in northern Syria on Sunday, the Turkish military said on Monday.

 

Turkey launched an operation to drive the jihadists away from the Syrian border five months ago and have been besieging the Islamic State controlled town of al-Bab for weeks.

 
REUTERS
