Monday Jan. 23
Lebanon News
7 hours ago
Number of Lebanese nationals registered to vote in Sydney revealed

publishing date: 23/01/2017 04:52:51
Number of Lebanese nationals registered to vote in Sydney revealed
Lebanon’s Consul General in Sydney Bitar Ghanem declared in a statement issued by the consulate that “the number of the Lebanese expatriates who are willing to vote from abroad and who have already submitted their application within the set deadline that ended on December 31st 2016, reached 2770 people.”

The consul urged the members of the Lebanese community in New South Wales who are registered to vote in Sydney to update their identification documents prior to the elections and as soon as possible.

 

He added that one of the following documents must be presented during the voting process: a valid Lebanese passport, which can be renewed at the Consulate General for one year, or a new Lebanese ID.
