Rifi announces candidacy for upcoming parliamentary elections

Former Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi announced Monday his candidacy for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Tripoli, stressing that he will engage in the battle in all the electoral districts in which he may have influence in accordance with the law to be passed by the parliament.

advertisement

“If the law is majoritarian, we will adopt a certain mechanism, and if it was hybrid or proportional, we will adopt another mechanism,” he explained.

During an interview with al-Qabas Kuwaiti Newspaper, Rifi said that the electoral districts in which he will run for the elections are Tripoli, al-Minieh, Donnieh, Akkar, central and western Bekaa, Beirut’s second and third districts as well as Iqlim al-Kharroub, noting that he will not run in Sidon out of respect to Mrs. Bahia Hariri and MP Fouad Siniora, but he will support candidates who share his principles.

Speaking of the financial support he is expecting, Rifi pointed out that he has multiple friends across the Arab world, mainly in the Gulf States, adding that he does not expect anything from anyone since he believes that “an independent decision does not need financial dependence.”