Monday Jan. 23
Lebanon News
Aoun meets with US ambassador, French delegation in Baabda

publishing date: 23/01/2017 07:30:00
Aoun meets with US ambassador, French delegation in Baabda
President Michel Aoun met Monday with US Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard at the presidential palace, where they discussed the local and regional developments.

Also at the palace, Aoun received a French delegation including French deputies, politicians and diplomats, who have come to Lebanon in 1989 and 1990 in order to express solidarity with the Lebanese who were at Baabda and to support the government headed then by General Aoun.
