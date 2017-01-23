Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Jan. 25
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Jan 23 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Aoun meets with French delegation in Baabda

publishing date: 23/01/2017 07:30:00
episodes
Author:
Nada Andraos Aziz
Nada Andraos Aziz
@Nada_Andraos
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

President Michel Aoun met Monday with French delegation that included French deputies, politicians and diplomats, who have come to Lebanon in 1989 and 1990 in order to express solidarity with the Lebanese who were at Baabda and to support the government headed then by General Aoun.

 
advertisement

Also at the palace, Aoun received US Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard at the presidential palace, where they discussed the local and regional developments.

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact