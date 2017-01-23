Thank you!
Monday Jan. 23
Lebanon News
Future MP says will not run for upcoming parliamentary elections

publishing date: 23/01/2017 07:51:38
Future MP says will not run for upcoming parliamentary elections
Future bloc member MP Mohammad Qabbani announced Monday that he will not be running for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Following the meeting of a sub-committee tasked with traffic emergencies, Qabbani called for implementing the Taef accord in terms of establishing a Senat along with the Parliament.
