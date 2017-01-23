Minister Hasbani: UNRWA has to assume its responsibility

Deputy Prime Minister, Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani declared that the discussions over a new electoral law are underway with complete seriousness, declaring that a technical extension could take place. He stressed that the cabinet has a plan to deal with the waste crisis.

advertisement

In a statement to a radio station, Hasbani emphasized that the ministry has reached a point where it covers 34% of the expenses of the Lebanese citizens, noting that no hospital has the right to reject the admission of any patient.

Commenting on reports about ending coverage for dialysis processes for Palestinians, the minister explained that “the Palestinians’ health issue is one of the responsibilities of UNRWA, but the Lebanese state has not stopped covering dialysis expenses, since the concerned parties have not been assuming their duties.”

He added that the health coverage for those whose age is above 64 years will continue but requires an appropriate framework.

Hasbani confirmed that the health sector in Lebanon is among the best around the world, revealing plans to enhance the capabilities of the governmental hospitals.

“Many regions still need hospitals, including Deir al-Ahmar, even the capital Beirut,” he stated.

The minister urged the people to call on the hotline 1214 in case of any remark regarding services or hospitals, urging them to report any incident with complete accuracy.