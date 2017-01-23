Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Monday Jan. 23
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Bte7la ElHayet
11:30
Bte7la ElHayet
Menu
Regional News
2 hours ago
 shares
 shares

Gulf-backed Yemeni forces push into Red Sea coast city - officials

publishing date: 23/01/2017 09:09:15
episodes
Gulf-backed Yemeni forces push into Red Sea coast city - officials
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Yemeni army forces backed by Gulf Arabs fought their way into the Red Sea coast city of al-Mokha on Monday, military officials said, pushing out Iran-allied Houthi militia.

 

A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen's civil war nearly two years ago to back President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after he was ousted from the capital Sanaa by Houthi forces.

 

The so-called National Army loyal to Hadi entered the port area on Mokha's southwestern edge, an army official said.

 

"Houthi forces began withdrawing this morning, and the city is nearly abandoned after most of its residents departed," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "The city and the port under the control of national army."

 

A spokesman for rival army forces fighting for the Houthis could not be immediately reached for comment.

 

At least 10,000 people have died in the mostly stalemated Yemeni conflict, which has unleashed a humanitarian crisis in the already desperately poor Arabian Peninsula country.

 

While government forces in the south and east nominally hold most of Yemen's territory, Hadi has struggled to enforce state authority among various militias, militants and tribes. The Houthis control most of Yemen's population centers in the northwest including Sanaa.

 

Army forces and a group of militias called the Southern Resistance launched an offensive on the Red Sea coast this month to deprive the Houthis of ports and to isolate them in the inland capital.

 

The smaller coastal town of al-Dhubab has been recaptured in the thrust, which has been backed by scores of air strikes and a small contingent of troops and tanks from the United Arab Emirates.

 

Gulf Arab countries are concerned the Houthis are a proxy for their arch-rival Iran - a charge Tehran denies.

 

They and Hadi's government say their campaign aims to protect the Bab al-Mandeb strait, the strategic waterway at the foot of the Red Sea through which nearly 4 million barrels of oil are shipped daily to Europe, the United States and Asia.

 
advertisement

 
REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact